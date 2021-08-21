Sports

Arreaga, Will Bruin score late goals, Sounders beat Crew 2-1

The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Jay LaPrete AP
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.

Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.

Western Conference-leading Seattle (12-3-6) has won three games in a row and is unbeaten in four.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his first goal of the season for Columbus in the 77th.

Columbus (6-9-6) has lost six games in row, its longest skid in more than two decades and the longest losing streak by a defending champ in MLS history.

The Crew beat Seattle 3-0 in the 2020 MLS Cup final.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Detmers scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Cleveland

August 21, 2021 10:43 PM

Sports

Cole expected to start as New York hosts Minnesota

August 21, 2021 10:43 PM

Sports

Harvey scheduled to start for Baltimore against Atlanta

August 21, 2021 10:43 PM

Sports

Rodriguez scheduled to start for Boston against Texas

August 21, 2021 10:43 PM

Sports

Musgrove scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Philadelphia

August 21, 2021 10:43 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service