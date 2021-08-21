Patino scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (72-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-48, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (8-6, 4.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (2-3, 4.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -131, White Sox +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Rays are 39-23 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .419 this season. Tommy Hunter leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The White Sox are 30-28 on the road. Chicago has slugged .418 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a mark of .479.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-5. Liam Hendriks secured his eighth victory and Tim Anderson went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Andrew Kittredge registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 115 hits and has 54 RBIs.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 home runs and is batting .251.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).