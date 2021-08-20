Kaprielian expected to start for Oakland against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (78-43, first in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (69-53, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (10-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +101, Giants -119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Francisco will play on Friday.

The Athletics are 34-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .393.

The Giants are 36-24 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .438 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a slugging percentage of .536.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-2. Cole Irvin earned his sixth victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Oakland. Sammy Long took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 59 extra base hits and is batting .279.

Crawford leads the Giants with 104 hits and has 70 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed).