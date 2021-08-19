Walker scheduled to start for Mets at Dodgers

New York Mets (60-60, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (75-46, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.10 ERA, .93 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -240, Mets +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Dodgers Thursday.

The Dodgers are 39-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles is slugging .429 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the club with a .575 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Mets are 24-37 on the road. New York has slugged .380 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .494 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 14-4. Max Scherzer earned his 10th victory and Muncy went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Carlos Carrasco registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 49 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Alonso leads the Mets with 26 home runs and is batting .251.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .259 batting average, 1.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Mets: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Javier Baez: (hip), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).