Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids hit the pitch

Real Salt Lake (7-6-6) vs. Colorado Rapids (10-4-4)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Colorado -120, Real Salt Lake +100BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake hit the field.

The Rapids put together an 8-6-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 3-1-3 in home games. Colorado scored 32 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall and 1-5-3 on the road a season ago. Real Salt Lake averaged 1.2 goals on 3.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Younes Namli.

Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Jeizon Ramirez.