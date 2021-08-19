Austin FC looks to end 3-game skid with win against Portland

Portland Timbers (7-9-3) vs. Austin FC (4-11-4)

Austin; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Austin FC -120, Portland +100BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC heads into the matchup against Portland as losers of three games in a row.

Austin FC takes the field for the twentieth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 23-14 through its first 19 games of MLS play.

The Timbers compiled an 11-6-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 5-2-4 in road matches. Portland averaged 2.4 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Austin FC won the last meeting 4-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: McKinze Gaines (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson.