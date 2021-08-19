Los Angeles FC looks to end 3-game losing streak, visits Vancouver

Los Angeles FC (6-8-5) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-7-8)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC heads into a matchup with Vancouver after losing three straight games.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-5-0 at home. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Lucas Cavallini (injured), Erik Godoy (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured).