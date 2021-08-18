Gonzalez expected to start as Rockies host the Padres

San Diego Padres (67-55, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-66, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-11, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -107, Padres -110; over/under is 14 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Diego will face off on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 40-21 in home games in 2020. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .373.

The Padres are 27-31 on the road. San Diego's lineup has 145 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with 34 homers.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-3. German Marquez earned his 11th victory and Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Matt Strahm registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 46 extra base hits and is batting .258.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 34 home runs and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).