Jones’ double-double helps Sun snap Lynx’s 8-game win streak

Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) attempts to move past Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier (24) duringWNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) AP

Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Connecticut beat Minnesota 72-60 on Tuesday night to snap the Lynx's eight-game winning streak.

Jones, who reached 2,000 career points, also had four assists and three steals. Thomas and Jones each made all five of their free-throw attempts to help Connecticut go 14 for 16.

DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and Briann January had 10 for Connecticut (16-6), which began a five-game homestand.

Kaila Charles beat the third-quarter buzzer with a runner in the lane to extend Connecticut's lead to 62-46.

Sylvia Fowles scored 14 points and Kayla McBride added 12 for Minnesota (13-8). The Lynx turned it over 17 times and shot just seven free throws.

The teams play each other again on Thursday night.