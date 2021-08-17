Days after ‘block’ video goes viral, Jaguars cut former Gators star Tim Tebow

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow paces the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. AP

Tim Tebow’s reunion with Urban Meyer came to a conclusion for the 2021-22 NFL season, according to various reports.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback for the University of Florida, during Tuesday’s first round of roster cuts.

Tebow was attempting to make the Jags roster as a tight end, learning an entirely new position from what he played throughout the first act of his football career.

In Saturday’s preseason game against Cleveland Browns, Tebow went viral for his awkward-looking block attempt. Speculation followed that his time with the Jags would close Tuesday.

Tebow, who played for Meyer at UF, announced the news via Twitter.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream ... Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28.”

After starring for back-to-back national championship teams with the Gators, Tebow played quarterback for a series of NFL teams. Memorably, he was the starting quarterback for a Denver Broncos playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But after Tebow’s NFL career waned, he began a professional baseball journey with the New York Mets, which saw him reach as high as Triple A. Tebow announced his baseball retirement in Feb. 2021, before transitioning back to football and an opportunity to reunite with Meyer, who is in his first season as the Jaguars head coach.

