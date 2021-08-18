Rugby star Kefu recovering in hospital after home invasion

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Tonga's coach Toutai Kefu watches his players warm up ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Hanazono Rugby Stadium between Tonga and Argentina in Osaka, western Japan. Kefu has been seriously injured and three other members of his family received knife wounds during an alleged break-in at his home in Brisbane's south Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) AP

Rugby World Cup winner Toutai Kefu is recovering in a hospital after surgery for abdominal injuries he sustained during a break-in at his home.

The 47-year-old Kefu, who won the 1999 Rugby World Cup and played 60 test matches for Australia, has been head coach of Tonga’s national team since 2016.

Kefu and his wife, their 21-year-old son and their 18-year-old daughter received knife wounds after waking to the noise of intruders in their home in Brisbane at around 3 a.m. Monday.

Another daughter, Olivia Kefu, posted a message Tuesday on Facebook to say her father and brother were “recovering well” after surgery and her mother and sister were undergoing surgery Tuesday.

“Thank you to everyone for all the kind messages and support,” she said. “It means the absolute world to us all.”

Queensland state police have charged two teenage boys, 13 and 15, and another 15-year-old boy is in custody in relation to the incident.

The 15-year-old boy was charged Monday with attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm, break and enter and other offenses. The 13-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with burglary and wounding.

"This was a really horrific incident,” Queensland police assistant commissioner Brian Swan said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kefu family who I understand are still recovering in hospital.”

The intruders allegedly stole a car before breaking into the Kefu home and were armed with knives and an axe. Police have said it didn't appear to be a targeted attack.