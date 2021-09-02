Game-by-game breakdown of the 2021 FSU Seminoles football schedule

FSU coach Mike Norvell discussed his team’s postponed game with Clemson on Monday. AP

Sept. 5 vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ABC: The second year of Mike Norvell’s tenure in Tallahassee comes in prime time, with the chance to prove the offseason improvements and culture change are for real against tradition-rich Notre Dame. Notre Dame 35, FSU 20.

Sept. 11 vs. Jacksonville State, 8 p.m,, ACC Network: Jacksonville State jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before FSU mounted a comeback to win 41-24 last year. Expect a wider victory margin for the Seminoles this year. FSU 40, Jacksonville State 14.

Sept. 18 at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.: It’s a must-win conference opener, but it’s not a team to overlook. The Demon Deacons use a unique version of the run-pass-option offense that can be difficult to defend. FSU 35, Wake Forest 18.

Sept. 25 vs. Louisville, TBA: Like FSU, the Cardinals enter their second season under coach Scott Satterfield. Quarterback Malik Cunningham is Louisville’s offensive difference-maker, and FSU must stop him to win. Louisville 30, FSU 28.

Oct. 2 vs. Syracuse, TBA: The Orange was awful in 2020, boasting the worst record in the ACC. So it tapped Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader to play quarterback, while also trying to improve its defense during the offseason. FSU 42, Syracuse 28.

Oct. 9 at North Carolina, TBA: This game won’t be easy for the Seminoles as UNC and Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Sam Howell are receiving preseason praise as a top ACC team this year. North Carolina 42, FSU 24.

Oct. 23 vs. UMass, TBA: This should be a relatively easy win for FSU against a program, led by former Seminoles assistant Walt Bell, that’s gone 1-15 in the past two seasons combined. FSU 49, UMass 21.

Oct. 30 at Clemson, TBA: A very tough ask for the Seminoles to pull the upset over perennial power Clemson. The Tigers may have lost key players, but they’re reloaded and will likely be a multi-touchdown favorite over an FSU team continuing its rebuild under Norvell. Clemson 56, FSU 21.

Nov. 6 vs. North Carolina State, TBA: Historically, the Wolfpack has produced memorable results against an FSU team often caught looking elsewhere on the schedule. Can it happen again with this game sandwiched between the Noles’ two bigger ACC rivals? FSU 24, North Carolina State 21.

Nov. 13 vs. Miami, TBA: We’re getting an American Athletic Conference quarterback showdown ... in a Sunshine State ACC rivalry game with former Houston QB D’Eriq King (UM) facing former UCF QB McKenzie Milton (FSU). Miami 30, FSU 18.

Nov. 20 at Boston College, TBA: As the rebuild continues, this game will likely be pivotal for FSU’s postseason chances. Boston College has questions defensively that the Seminoles can exploit, and will need to, to keep things rolling. FSU 31, Boston College 21.

Nov. 27 at Florida, TBA: The Gators won the last two games of the rivalry with ease, and expect the same this year. UF’s defense is its strongest asset, on paper, with key offensive weapons gone from last year’s team, but the Gators are a step ahead of FSU right now. Florida 40, FSU 21.