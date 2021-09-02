Grading the 2021 Florida State Seminoles. Breaking down each position group

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton answers a question during an NCAA college football news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C., in this Thursday, July 22, 2021, file photo. Milton, who won his last 24 starts at UCF, now is attempting a comeback with Florida State and competing with Jordan Travis for the right to open the season as the Seminoles’ starting quarterback. AP

Quarterback | B

McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis figure as the go-to options for coach Mike Norvell this season. Milton transferred from UCF, where he starred before a horrific leg injury nearly ended his career. After rehabbing, Milton is poised to lead the Seminoles. But questions remain just how mobile he’ll be. Another player FSU received through the transfer portal is Travis, who came from Louisville ahead of the 2020 season. There are no questions about his running abilities as he features breakout speed and was a key figure in the one aspect of the offense that worked last season: the running game. Both might be used throughout the year in a two-quarterback system, but both are going to need to be efficient passers to create a balanced approach and success this season.

Running backs | B

Norvell’s offensive system has always produced efficient rushing, and last year’s debut season in Tallahassee showcased five different players tallying more than 300 rushing yards. If Milton’s running prowess returns to his pre-injury UCF days, then this unit won’t be short on presenting challenges to opposing defenses. Jashaun Corbin and Lawrance Toafili are two key returners, while Auburn transfer D.J. Williams is the lone new addition to the backfield and is a more physical runner. Last season, the ground game was a bright spot on a difficult offensive year for FSU, with more than 1,800 yards gained and 19 touchdowns. The ceiling is even higher this season. Travis, who is competing with Milton for the starting quarterback job, has home run threat potential as a runner just like Toafili.

Receivers | C

FSU’s dynasty years had a standout group of wide receivers with E.G. Green, Anquan Boldin and the electric Peter Warrick. The program’s most recent national championship and College Football Playoff years under Jimbo Fisher had Kelvin Benjamin and Rashad Greene. Lately, this unit has floundered in producing speedy options to go to and last year was no exception. It was arguably one of the worst position groups in Norvell’s first season, leaving his offense one-dimensional at times. There’s plenty of potential, with returning receivers such as Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson (led FSU with 382 receiving yards in 2020), Keyshawn Helton, Jordan Young, Bryan Robinson and Kentron Poitier, while Andrew Parchment, Malik McClain and Joshua Burrell are newcomers looking to make a splash.

Tight ends | C

Like the receivers, the tight ends didn’t do much to help keep opposing defenses guessing what was coming. FSU ranked 98th last season in passing yards per game, so improving the passing game was a top priority for Norvell and his staff during the offseason. And a focal point of that effort was aimed at the tight ends. Redshirt junior Cameron McDonald was one of the lone bright spots in last season’s passing attack. He was the team’s second-leading receiver with 23 catches for 263 yards. While McDonald has hands made for catching balls, UCLA graduate transfer Jordan Wilson’s biggest asset is in his blocking skills. Should either of those two need a breather or start missing a beat, FSU has several returners looking to contribute as well as freshman Jackson West and redshirt freshman Koby Gross.

Offensive line | C

This group has been maligned over the past several seasons, and for good reason. It has been a poor group that led to some frightening offensive performances in recent history. But there was solace in last year’s group in the way the team ran the ball. Having nearly 200 rushing yards a game, which ranked No. 31 in the NCAA, was a huge positive for the O-line to build off of in Year 2 of the Norvell era. Getting better protection on passing downs will be key this season. Devontay Love-Taylor, Dontae Lucas, Maurice Smith, Dillon Gibbons and Robert Scott all figure to be in the mix as a potential starting line to begin the season, and there is depth with Baveon Johnson, Thomas Shrader and Brady Scott as backup options with past game experience.

Defensive line | C

After three players from the 2020 defensive line were selected in the NFL Draft, the FSU coaching staff tapped the transfer portal to fill the gaps. But will there be improvements? That’s the looming question for a group, despite having three NFL Draft picks on it, that struggled with its pass rush last year. FSU was one of the worst teams getting to the quarterback in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Seminoles pass rushers sacked opposing quarterbacks 1.11 times per game, which ranked 119th in the country. That’s where transfers Keir Thomas, Jermaine Johnson II and Marcus Cushnie factor. Thomas (South Carolina) and Johnson II (Georgia) are proven defensive ends at SEC schools, while Cushine is an Alabama A&M graduate transfer that started his career at linebacker. Mix in returning defensive tackles Robert Cooper, Dennis Briggs Jr., Fabian Lovett and Jarrett Jackson, and FSU’s D-line has the potential to be good by season’s end.

Linebackers | B

Part of an underwhelming defense in 2020, the linebackers shouldn’t be a liability moving forward in Year 2 of defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s defense. It didn’t lose anyone from last year’s group, and getting a second year with Fuller’s scheme should show familiarity and improvement. Emmett Rice, Amari Gainer and Stephen Dix Jr. are the most productive of FSU’s returning linebackers. Gainer led the team with 65 tackles last year, while Dix Jr. had 45 tackles, with 3.5 for a loss, as a freshman. Rice, the team’s second-leading tackler, had a shortened spring with a knee injury. His health is a question mark, but with those three and a bevy of former top recruits in Jaleel McRae, Kalen DeLoach and Jayion McCluster, there’s lots of depth for, basically, two positions.

Defensive backs | A

It has been a hallmark of many strong programs, and FSU is no exception. The glory years of Seminole football had standout defensive backs on the field. Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and current All-Pro Jalen Ramsey spring to mind immediately. Hamsah Nasirildeen and Asante Samuel Jr.’s departure for the NFL is a significant loss to the team this season, but FSU did get two transfers: South Carolina’s Jammie Robinson and Arkansas’ Jarques McClellion. Add in talented redshirt freshman Demorie Tate and Akeem Dent as well as other returnees like Jarvis Brownlee, Travis Jay and Brendan Gant, and the upside for the DB unit is huge. Fuller’s scheme utilizes the importance of a boundary corner to go with field corner, buck safety, free safety and star positions. This is the one position group, on paper, that looks to have the potential to be elite.

Special teams | B

Much like line play, a special teams unit can make or break a football team’s success. It was a chief area that Norvell needed to improve in his first season. In the Willie Taggart era, FSU struggled. And it only took one game into Norvell’s tenure to show the commitment to improve that area. Marvin Wilson blocked two field-goal attempts in Norvell’s debut, and that was two more than Taggart’s entire two years leading FSU. This year, the unit needs to continue its ascent to help the other groups with field position. Redshirt junior Parker Grothaus nailed all 14 of his PAT attempts, while converting 4 of 7 field goals with a long of 53 yards, last season. Punter Alex Mastromano, of Australia, averaged 43.5 yards per punt in 2020. In return duties, Keyshawn Helton, Travis Jay, Jakhi Douglas, Corey Wren and Jammie Robinson figure to feature prominently. FSU hasn’t had a kick return for a touchdown since the 2013 national championship.