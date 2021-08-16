Sports
Houston looks to end 3-game skid, plays Real Salt Lake
Houston Dynamo (3-7-9) vs. Real Salt Lake (6-6-6)
Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -119, Houston +316, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end a three-game losing streak with a win over Real Salt Lake.
Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home in the 2020 season. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 16 assists.
The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-7-5 in road matches. Houston scored 30 goals last season and had 19 assists.
The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Justen Glad, Jeizon Ramirez.
Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Darwin Ceren.
