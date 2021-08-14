Bou scores in 83rd, MLS-leading Revolution beat Toronto 2-1

Toronto FC's Yeferson Soteldo battles for the ball with New England Revolution's Brandon Bye, center, and Tajon Buchanan during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season — and 11th in his last 13 appearances.

Canadian Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring for New England (13-3-4) in the 20th with a header in his BMO Field debut in front of 15,000 fans.

Jonathan Osorio tied it for Toronto (3-10-6) in the 79th minute.

New England tied a club record with its sixth road victory of the season.