Jack Flaherty returns as Cardinals beat Royals 6-0

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Jack Flaherty pitched six innings of two-hit ball in his return from an oblique injury, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Friday night.

Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer for St. Louis, which earned its fourth straight win. Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar also connected.

Flaherty (9-1) struck out five and walked none in his first big league start since May 31. T.J. McFarland then got six outs, Giovanny Gallegos worked the eighth and Ryan Helsley finished the five-hitter.

The 25-year-old Flaherty had been sidelined by a left oblique strain.