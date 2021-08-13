Flexen expected to start for Seattle against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (62-52, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (61-55, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +154, Blue Jays -176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays head to face the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The Mariners are 35-24 in home games in 2020. Seattle's lineup has 143 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads them with 26 homers.

The Blue Jays have gone 31-27 away from home. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .326, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .399.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-2. Yusei Kikuchi earned his sixth victory and Shed Long went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Hyun Jin Ryu registered his fifth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 72 RBIs and is batting .217.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 88 RBIs and is batting .311.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.21 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).