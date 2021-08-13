White Sox rally past Yankees 9-8 in ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, danced his way around the bases after the walkoff.

That sent the crowd of 7,832 back through the corn and to their cars after a light and fireworks show at the made-from-scratch stadium next to the filming site of the beloved 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers for the Yankees in the top of the ninth off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (7-2).

José Abreu hit the first drive into the sea of green stalks, and teammates Eloy Jiménez and Seby Zavala followed him with homers for the White Sox.

Brett Gardner also homered for the Yankees. Zack Britton (0-1) took the loss.

ANGELS 6, BLUE JAYS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of three-hit ball to win his third consecutive start, and he also doubled and scored an early run in Los Angeles' win over Toronto.

Ohtani (7-1) issued three walks and threw two wild pitches. He allowed just two runs and struck out six.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. faced Ohtani’s pitching for the first time in their careers, and the majors’ No. 2 home run hitter went 1 for 2 with a bouncing single, a walk and a strikeout.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Jared Walsh and Kurt Suzuki drove in two runs apiece to back Ohtani.

José Berríos (8-6) yielded six runs on eight hits for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for the second straight game, and Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk drove in runs in the fourth.

ATHLETICS 17, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mitch Moreland homered twice, Chris Bassitt posted his AL-leading 12th win and Oakland routed Cleveland for its seventh straight victory.

Matt Canha and Starling Marte each drove in three runs and Chapman scored three times as the Athletics moved a season-high 18 games over .500.

Bassitt (12-3) allowed three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two.

Oakland scored three times in the second off Eli Morgan (1-5). The rookie allowed five runs in four innings.

BREWERS 17, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs as Milwaukee routed Chicago.

Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year.

Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep.

Cubs All-Star Kyle Hendricks (13-5) got tagged for a career-worst nine runs in four-plus innings and matched a season high with 11 hits.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth after throwing 74 pitches. Hunter Strickland (1-1) worked a scoreless inning.

PHILLIES 2, DODGERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Ian Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and Philadelphia ended Los Angeles' four-game winning streak.

Harper hit his 21st homer and scored twice as the Phillies won with just four hits. The Philadelphia bullpen didn’t allow a hit in the final 4 2/3 innings, and the Dodgers finished with only three hits.

Kennedy walked two and hit a batter in the ninth but earned his third save in six appearances for the Phillies since coming over in a July 30 trade with Texas.

After starter Ranger Suarez departed, the Phillies used four different relievers — Enyel De Los Santos, Hector Neris, Archie Bradley (7-1) and Kennedy.

Harper connected off Mitch White (0-1) for a solo drive in the first.

REDS 12, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning and Cincinnati added four more homers in a win over Atlanta that snapped a three-game skid.

Winker’s 24th homer was the second grand slam of his career. Tyler Naquin, Jonathan India, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson added homers.

The loss dropped Atlanta one game behind first-place Philadelphia and into third place in the NL East.

Vladimir Gutiérrez (8-3), who won his fourth straight start, gave up one run and five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings.

Kyle Muller (2-4) allowed six runs, five hits with three walks and one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.

Ozzie Albies hit his 20th homer, becoming the Braves’ career leader in homers by a second baseman with 80.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and Seattle beat Texas.

Gonzales (4-5) allowed Charlie Culberson’s homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings.

The left-hander struck out nine in his 108-pitch gem.

Mike Foltynewicz (2-11) allowed three runs in seven innings for the Rangers.

METS 4, NATIONALS 1, 1ST GAME

METS 5, NATIONALS 4, 2ND GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a game-ending homer with one out in the seventh inning and New York recovered from a blown lead to sweep its doubleheader against Washington.

The Mets won the opener 4-1 as Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in four runs and Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth.

New York took a 4-1 lead, too, into the seventh of the second game before the Nationals rallied against Trevor May and Jeurys Familia (6-2). A run-scoring wild pitch by Familia and Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run single tied it.

Alonso finished it off against Kyle Finnegan (4-4) with his 25th homer.

Stroman (8-11) allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings of the opener. Nimmo hit a three-run homer in the second against Sean Nolin (0-1) and singled in the fourth to make it 4-0.

Edwin Díaz closed out the opener, his 25th save in 29 chances.

CARDINALS 7, PIRATES 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to complete a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc exited with left elbow pain. He gave up three runs on three hits in two innings.

DeJong and pinch-hitter Nootbaar hit fourth-inning two-run homers off JT Brubaker (4-12). Colin Moran homered twice for the Pirates.

T.J. McFarland (2-0) worked a scoreless third for the win. St. Louis closer Alex Reyes allowed a two-run homer to Bryan Reynolds in the ninth but struck out the next two batters for his 27th save.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Renato Núñez homered in his return to Baltimore, and Detroit dealt the Orioles their eighth straight loss as Miguel Cabrera sat out while one homer shy of 500.

Cabrera can go for the milestone at home after the Tigers finished their road trip with a three-game sweep in Baltimore. Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman also homered for Detroit.

Matt Manning (3-5) allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings for Detroit. Michael Fulmer earned his seventh save in nine chances.

DJ Stewart hit solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings for the Orioles, but John Means (5-4) allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, Drew Rasmussen threw four strong innings in a spot start and Tampa Bay added to its lead in the AL East with a win over Boston.

Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park as the Rays took two of three games at second-place Boston and extended their lead in the AL East to five games. Kevin Kiermaier went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored twice.

The Red Sox had just two hits — an RBI double by Rafael Devers and a single by Kevin Plawecki.

Rasmussen allowed one run on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts before Collin McHugh (4-1) took over.

Tanner Houck (0-3) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out eight in five-plus innings.

GIANTS 7, ROCKIES 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer after pitcher Logan Webb added a two-run single to help his winning cause, and MLB-leading San Francisco beat Colorado for its fifth straight win.

Alex Dickerson hit an RBI double and Curt Casali doubled in a run for San Francisco.

Webb (6-3) struck out eight over six scoreless innings and allowed three hits for his fifth straight victory.

Rockies starter Germán Márquez (10-9) was tagged for seven runs on seven hits over four innings. He struck out six and walked two.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, PADRES 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Yu Darvish left a rocky start early with lower back tightness, and Arizona took advantage to beat San Diego.

Pavin Smith had four RBIs and Caleb Smith pitched 5 1/3 quality innings of relief for the last-place Diamondbacks.

Darvish (7-7) exited in the third. He gave up five runs on six hits and a walk through 2 2/3 innings, striking out four.

Carson Kelly and Josh Rojas both had four hits, which set a career high for Kelly and tied one for Rojas. Arizona finished with 15 hits.

Caleb Smith (4-8) gave up one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander walked one, giving up four hits and striking out five.