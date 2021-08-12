Foltynewicz expected to start for the Rangers against Mariners

Texas Rangers (40-74, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (60-55, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 5.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -200, Rangers +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Texas will face off on Thursday.

The Mariners are 34-24 in home games in 2020. Seattle has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with 26, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Rangers are 14-44 on the road. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .288, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .347.

The Mariners won the last meeting 2-1. Drew Steckenrider earned his fourth victory and Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Seattle. Dennis Santana took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 46 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .233 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).