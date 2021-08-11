Canada’s Auger-Aliassime loses opening match in Toronto

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime looks on during his match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime lost his first match at the National Bank Open in his native Canada, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, who's from Montreal, was the ninth seed in the tournament and had a bye into the second round. He was coming off an opening-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I just played a lot of tennis, even though I didn’t win a lot of matches at the Olympics or the last week,” Auger-Aliassime said. “There’s a lot of traveling, a lot of practices, a lot of balls hit and maybe that’s taken a bit of a toll on me, too. I don’t know.”

In the women's event in Montreal, Canadian wild card Rebecca Marino continued her run by beating Paula Badosa 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The 30-year-old Marino upset No. 16 seed Madison Keys in the first round.

Marino had a career-high ranking of No. 39 in 2011, but stepped away from the sport for nearly five years to battle depression. She's currently ranked 220th.

“Any time you can beat a girl who’s in the top 100, top 50, it’s something to feel good about, particularly as I’m building my ranking back up,” Marino said of beating Badosa, who is ranked 31st.

Marino will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Sabalenka, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, edged American wild card Sloane Stephens 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.