Sports

Olivia Podmore, New Zealand 2016 Olympic cyclist, dies at 24

The Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Olivia Podmore, a track cyclist for New Zealand who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has died. She was 24.

Her country's Olympic committee said she died “suddenly” Monday but did not disclose a cause or other details.

Podmore also represented New Zealand at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Cycling New Zealand, the sport's domestic governing body, on Tuesday described Podmore on its social media accounts as a “much loved and respected rider.”

The organization noted that many are "understandably devastated” and, without elaboration, urged people to seek help for mental health if needed.

“Be kind to each other and take care of each other,” the statement said.

The Olympic committee said it has begun offering support to athletes and staff on the country's Olympic team.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Anaheim Ducks re-sign Max Comtois, Josh Mahura, Max Jones

August 10, 2021 2:20 PM

Health News

LA Kings sign top draft pick Brandt Clarke to 3-year deal

August 10, 2021 2:18 PM

Sports

Bane scores 32 as Grizzlies beat Nets in Vegas Summer League

August 10, 2021 1:45 PM

Sports

Cortes Jr., Yankees to take on Lynch, Royals

August 10, 2021 1:45 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service