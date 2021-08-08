Walker scheduled to start for Mets at Phillies

New York Mets (56-54, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (58-53, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-6, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -167, Mets +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Mets will take on the Phillies Sunday.

The Phillies are 33-21 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia's lineup has 133 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 24 homers.

The Mets have gone 23-34 away from home. New York has hit 119 home runs as a team this season. Javier Baez leads them with 24, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-3. JD Hammer notched his first victory and Brad Miller went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Tylor Megill registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 99 hits and has 39 RBIs.

Baez leads the Mets with 24 home runs and has 69 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .279 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (tricep), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring).