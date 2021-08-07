Olson, A’s romp 12-3, hand Rangers 13th straight road loss

Matt Olson matched his career high with four hits, including a two-run double as part of Oakland’s seven-run third inning, and the Athletics beat Texas 12-3 Saturday, handing the Rangers their 13th consecutive road loss.

Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison also homered. Oakland’s sputtering offense batted around in consecutive innings for the first time since 2016.

A's newcomer Starling Marte added a pair of hits to continue his surge at the plate. Oakland has won seven of nine.

Cole Irvin (8-10) pitched four-hit ball over seven innings.

Adolis García homered and drove in three runs for Texas, which has lost five straight overall.

The Rangers used infielder Brock Holt to pitch the ninth. Het lobbed the ball over the plate and allowed a one-out single to Matt Chapman, who was thrown out going for second.

After winning their previous two games in walk-off fashion, the A’s erupted against the Rangers.

Oakland’s first six batters reached in the third. The A’s hit four doubles in the inning — Elvis Andrus and Mark Canha each singled and walked during the burst.

Gomes hit a three-run drive off former A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton in the fourth when Oakland batted around again made it 10-2.

The A’s have had one of the lowest batting averages all season and were hitting .232 as a team before getting a season-high 16 hits off six Rangers pitchers.

Marte singled in the first and had an RBI double in the third. He is batting .421 (32 for 76) since the All-Star break, tops in the majors.

Harrison hit a two-run home run off Demarcus Evans in the fifth.

Irvin struck out four, walked two and allowed one hit over his final six innings. All eight of Irvin’s wins have come when the A’s score three or more.

Garcia hit a two-run homer run off Irvin in the first.

Drew Anderson (0-1) gave up four runs in two innings.

MARTE'S MITT

Marte has been stellar defensively for Oakland since being acquired from the Miami Marlins and proved it again. The A’s center fielder chased down Andy Ibañez’s deep fly in the first and caught the ball as he jumped and slammed into the wall in left-center.

GREAT CATCH BY FAN

A man sitting in a luxury suite box wearing a Seattle Mariners jersey leaned out of an open window and made a bare-handed catch on Garcia’s home run. The fan raised both arms in the air while holding the ball as the crowd around him cheered.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian (right shoulder) will come off the Injured List to start Sunday’s series finale against Texas. Kaprielian has been out since July 28.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Jordan Lyles (5-8, 5.25) goes for his 50th career victory on Sunday. Lyles is unbeaten in six career appearances against Oakland. Kaprielian (5-4, 3.24) has lost three of his last four decisions.