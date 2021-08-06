Sports

Chicago Fire host the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

New York Red Bulls (5-7-4) vs. Chicago Fire (3-9-5)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +121, New York +212, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls visit the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-4-3 at home. Chicago scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Red Bulls compiled a 9-9-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in road games. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Bobby Shuttleworth (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Wyatt Omsberg, Fabian Herbers.

New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Patryk Klimala (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).

