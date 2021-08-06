Vancouver takes on Los Angeles after Dajome’s 2-goals game

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-6) vs. LA Galaxy (10-6-1)

Carson, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -164, Vancouver +390, Draw +325; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver faces Los Angeles after Cristian Dajome totaled two goals against Minnesota United FC.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall a season ago while going 4-6-2 at home. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall and 3-9-0 on the road a season ago. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. Vancouver won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Victor Vazquez, Chicharito.

Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured), Caio Alexandre, Andy Rose (injured).