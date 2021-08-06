Sports

Los Angeles FC visits the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action

Los Angeles FC (6-6-5) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (4-7-6)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +278, Los Angeles FC -125, Draw +306; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC visits the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes finished 8-9-6 overall and 4-2-5 at home in the 2020 season. San Jose scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.

Los Angeles FC compiled a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road matches. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 44.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Eric Remedi (injured), Matt Bersano (injured), Tommy Thompson (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured).

