Philadelphia Union and the New England Revolution hit the field

Philadelphia Union (7-4-7) vs. New England Revolution (11-3-4)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -108, Philadelphia +256, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution face the Philadelphia Union.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall a season ago while going 2-3-5 at home. New England scored 33 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall and 4-4-4 on the road in the 2020 season. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Jonathan Bell (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Anthony Fontana (injured), Alvas Powell (injured).