Kamara leads DC United into matchup with Montreal after 2-goal game

CF Montreal (6-6-5) vs. DC United (7-7-3)

Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -127, Montreal +348, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United takes on Montreal after Ola Kamara scored two goals against Columbus.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

Montreal went 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road a season ago. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago and recorded 22 assists.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola, Edison Flores (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Donovan Pines, Moses Nyeman, Joseph Mora.

Montreal: Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).