Crowe, Pirates to face Gray, Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-67, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-51, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -239, Pirates +196; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will square off on Thursday.

The Reds are 27-27 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Eugenio Suarez leads them with 21, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

The Pirates are 18-37 on the road. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .383.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-1. Lucas Sims earned his second victory and Mike Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Duane Underwood Jr. took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 119 hits and has 60 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 45 extra base hits and 61 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .198 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).