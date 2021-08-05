Cortes Jr. expected to start as Yankees host the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (58-51, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (58-49, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .95 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -195, Mariners +163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will meet on Thursday.

The Yankees are 29-24 in home games in 2020. The New York offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Mariners are 25-28 on the road. Seattle has hit 136 home runs as a team this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with 25, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-0. Logan Gilbert earned his third victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Jordan Montgomery registered his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 25 home runs and is slugging .468.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 45 extra base hits and 63 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Chris Gittens: (ankle).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).