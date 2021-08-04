Sports

Kieran Gibbs scores to help Inter Miami tie Orlando City 1-1

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

Kieran Gibbs scored his first MLS goal and Inter Miami rallied for a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Gibbs flicked in a header off an entry by Victor Ulloa to tie it in the 66th minute. The 31-year-old played 14 seasons in the English Premier League before signing with Inter Miami in March.

Antônio Carlos gave Orlando City (8-4-5) the lead in first-half stoppage time when he headed home a cross by Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha.

Miami (3-8-4) is unbeaten in back-to-back games after a seven-game winless streak that included six losses.

