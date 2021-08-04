Mills, Cubs to take on Gray, Rockies

Chicago Cubs (51-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (47-60, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (4-4, 4.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (7-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -157, Cubs +136; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Chicago will face off on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 34-20 in home games in 2020. Colorado has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 17, averaging one every 20.5 at-bats.

The Cubs are 20-36 on the road. Chicago has slugged .397 this season. Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .433.

The Rockies won the last meeting 13-6. Kyle Freeland recorded his second victory and Elias Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Zach Davies registered his eighth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 38 extra base hits and is batting .247.

Contreras leads the Cubs with 75 hits and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).