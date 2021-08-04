Held hitless into 7th by Houser, Pirates top Brewers in 10th

Brewers starter Adrian Houser was pulled with a no-hitter intact in the seventh inning, and Gregory Polanco and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to eventually beat Milwaukee 8-5 in the 10th Tuesday night.

Houser left after 6 1/3 innings and 104 pitches with Milwaukee ahead 4-0. Polanco greeted reliever Daniel Norris with a single for the Pirates' first hit, keying a five-run rally.

Polanco snagged a deep drive by Eduardo Escobar at the right field wall to end the ninth, then had an infield single with two outs in the 10th that drove in a run for a 6-5 lead. Bryan Reynolds added a two-run single off Blaine Hardy (0-1).

Polanco also walked twice and stole two bases.

The NL Central-leading Brewers had won eight of their previous 10 games. Milwaukee outscored the last-place Pirates 28-3 in sweeping a three-game series at Pittsburgh last week, and beat them 6-2 on Monday.

David Bednar (3-1) retired all six batters he faced in the ninth and 10th.

The Brewers led 4-1 in the seventh when Reynolds hit a grounder that could've been turned into an inning-ending double play. But shortstop Willy Adames bobbled it for an error and a run scored.

Hoy Park’s second career hit, a three-run double, gave Pittsburgh a 5-4 lead. The 25-year-old South Korean was obtained from the Yankees in a trade on July 26.

Avisail García’s third hit of the game, an RBI double off reliever Chris Stratton, made it 5-all in the seventh. He drove in three runs.

Pirates rookie starter Max Kranick gave up three runs in four innings.

Houser retired the first nine batters before a ball was hit out of the infield.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Nick Mears, who sprained an ankle while pitching Monday, is day to day, manager Derek Shelton said.

Brewers: RHP John Axford, who entered Monday’s game to a standing ovation in the ninth inning in his first major league appearance since 2018, was placed on the 10-day IL (right elbow). He retired just one of the five batters he faced before leaving with the injury. “It was a lot to take in in one day for anybody,” manager Craig Counsell said. LHP Angel Perdomo was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and RHP Sal Romano was claimed off waivers from the Yankees.

INF Keston Hiura, who is on the team’s 40-man roster but not on its active roster, was placed on the IL (COVID-19). He had been optioned to Nashville on July 30. OF Christian Yelich and pitchers Josh Hader, Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland already had been placed on the COVID-19 list over the last few days.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes with Pirates LHP Steven Brault making his 2021 debut versus Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.17 ERA). Brault worked rehab assignments in July after going on the 60-day IL (left arm strain) on April 1. Peralta, who had the NL's lowest ERA entering Tuesday, pitched 10 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts over his last two starts.

