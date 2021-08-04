US goalkeeper Naeher out for the bronze medal match

United States' goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, below, lies on the field during a women's semifinal soccer match against Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) AP

U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher hyperextended her right knee in the Olympic semifinals and will not be available for the bronze medal match against Australia on Thursday.

Naeher also sustained a bone contusion in the first half of the 1-0 U.S. loss to Canada on Monday. An MRI did not show ligament damage.

She was injured when she went up for the ball and came down awkwardly. She was treated for more than five minutes on the field and tried to continue. Naeher was replaced by Adrianna Franch in the 30th minute.

Naeher, who is in the midst of the season with her professional team, the Chicago Red Stars, will be sidelined for several weeks, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to be on the field Thursday with my teammates competing for a medal, but I know this group will bounce back from a tough loss,” Naeher said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to watch them fight for a bronze medal and I will be here to support the team in any way I can to help us get it done.”