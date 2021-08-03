Peralta expected to start as Tigers host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (63-44, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-57, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-6, 5.15 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +122, Red Sox -141; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Boston will square off on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 30-24 on their home turf. Detroit is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .280.

The Red Sox are 30-22 on the road. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .370.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 12-9. Matt Andriese notched his first victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-6 with two RBIs for Boston. Alex Lange took his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and is slugging .454.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 57 extra base hits and 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).