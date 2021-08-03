Maeda expected to start for the Twins against Reds

Minnesota Twins (44-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-50, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -139, Twins +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Minnesota will face off on Tuesday.

The Reds are 26-26 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .330 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .399.

The Twins are 20-32 on the road. Minnesota has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Miguel Sano leads the team with 17, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 10-7. Tejay Antone secured his second victory and Tyler Naquin went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Hansel Robles registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 21 home runs and is batting .302.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 102 hits and has 52 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Twins: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).