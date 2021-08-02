Sports

Austin FC aims to break 3-game slide with victory over Houston

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Houston Dynamo (3-4-9) vs. Austin FC (3-8-4)

Austin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -124, Houston +335, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC looks to end a three-game skid when it takes on Houston.

Austin FC takes the field for the sixteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 16-10 through its first 15 games of MLS play.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall a season ago while going 1-7-5 on the road. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Ben Sweat (injured), Nick Lima (injured).

Houston: Fafa Picault, Ethan Bartlow (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured).

