Portland Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes in conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (4-7-5) vs. Portland Timbers (6-8-1)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -118, San Jose +279, Draw +301; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes in conference action.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Earthquakes put together an 8-9-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-1 in road games. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and recorded 26 assists.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Claudio Bravo, Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson.

San Jose: Carlos Fierro, Matt Bersano (injured), Jackson Yueill, Tommy Thompson (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured).