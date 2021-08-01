Sports

Mets place infielder Guillorme on IL, recall RHP Hartlieb

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

The New York Mets placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on Sunday, a day after he scored the tying run as a pinch-runner in a comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The 26-year-old Guillorme is batting .293 in 56 games this season. He missed six weeks earlier this year with a right oblique strain, returning on June 11.

The Mets recalled right-hander Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Syracuse. He has made one appearance for New York this season after being selected off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 9.

  Comments  

Sports

Gonzales scheduled to start for Seattle against Texas

August 01, 2021 1:15 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service