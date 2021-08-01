Alexander expected to start as Tigers host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (37-66, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-57, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -134, Orioles +116; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Tigers are 29-24 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .357.

The Orioles are 20-35 in road games. Baltimore has slugged .395 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Orioles won the last meeting 5-2. John Means earned his fifth victory and Maikel Franco went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Matt Manning took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .456.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .544.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by three runs

Orioles: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (covid-19 protocols), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).