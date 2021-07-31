Wood scheduled to start for San Francisco against Houston

Houston Astros (64-40, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (64-39, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.48 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (9-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -101, Astros -116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Houston will play on Saturday.

The Giants are 33-17 on their home turf. San Francisco's lineup has 151 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads the club with 18 homers.

The Astros are 30-20 on the road. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .339, led by Michael Brantley with a mark of .382.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-6. Framber Valdez secured his seventh victory and Jose Altuve went 3-for-6 with two home runs and five RBIs for Houston. Kevin Gausman took his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .469.

Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 8-2, .287 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (leg), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).