Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Saturday, July 31

Tatjana Schoenmaker, of South Africa, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 200-meter breaststroke final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, July 31, at the Tokyo Games:

___

ARCHERY

MEN'S INDIVIDUAL

Mete Gazoz of Turkey won the men’s individual archery title at the Tokyo Games.

It was the first gold medal won by a country other than South Korea, which went 4 for 5 in archery over the Olympics. Gazoz beat Mauro Nespoli of Italy in the final by a 6-4 score. He earned Turkey its first Olympic medal in archery.

Takaharu Furukawa of Japan won the bronze medal. Furukawa also earned a bronze in the men’s team event.

___

ATHLETICS

4X400 MIXED RELAY

Poland was a surprise winner in the Olympic debut of the 4x400 mixed relay event, holding off a late charge from an American team that didn’t have Allyson Felix in the lineup.

The Dominican Republic finished with the silver medal and the Americans took bronze. There was some thought Felix might be on the track for the relay with a chance to win her record 10th Olympic medal. It will have to wait.

Neither could catch Poland’s team of Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Swiety-Ersetic and Kajetan Duszynski. They finished in a time of 3 minutes, 9.87 seconds at Olympic Stadium.

The Dominican Republic contingent of Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Anabel Medina Ventura and Alexander Ogando wound up 0.34 seconds behind.

The American squad was made up of Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood. They were .01 seconds behind the Dominicans.

WOMEN'S 100M

Elaine Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old Olympic record in the women’s 100 meters to lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals.

She crossed the line in 10.61 seconds to defend her title and lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals, besting Joyner’s mark of 10.62 at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Thompson-Herah beat rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .13 seconds. Shericka Jackson won bronze. This had been shaping up as a fast race for some time. Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest time in history at 10.63 seconds in June.

MEN'S DISCUS

Daniel Stahl won gold in the men’s discus to give Sweden its first Olympic title in the event. Simon Pettersson took silver in a Swedish 1-2. Austria’s Lukas Weisshaidinger claimed the bronze.

They were the first two medals Sweden has won in the men’s Olympic discus since Ricky Bruch’s bronze at the 1972 Munich Games. Stahl adds the Olympic title to his world championships gold from 2019.

He threw 68.90 meters on his second attempt at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to win after he was installed as the favorite.

Pettersson registered 67.39 on his second-to-last heave to edge out Weisshaidinger (67.07) in the battle for silver.

___

BADMINTON

MEN'S DOUBLES

Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin swept China’s Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen for gold in the men’s doubles badminton final.

The unseeded Taiwan, after a shaky start, took the first game 21-18, with a highly aggressive style, and then dominated China in the second, 21-12.

China had been hoping to re-establish its badminton dominance at Tokyo after a spotty performance at the Rio Games. China swept all five badminton gold medals at the 2012 London Games.

Earlier Saturday, Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh won bronze in men’s doubles, beating Indonesian veterans Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, 2-1.

___

FENCING

WOMEN'S TEAM SABER

The Russian Olympic Committee won the women’s team saber fencing after beating France 45-41 in the final.

The Russian athletes were 20-14 down after four of the nine bouts in the final before Olga Nikitina turned it around by winning the fifth bout 11-3 over Charlotte Lembach.

Sofya Velikaya won her fifth career Olympic medal by retaining the title she won with the Russian team in 2016.

South Korea beat Italy 45-42 for the bronze.

___

JUDO

MIXED TEAM

France beat Japan to win gold in the first-ever Olympic judo mixed team event, surprising the powerhouse host nation with four wins in the final five bouts.

Clarisse Agbegnenou, Alex Clerget and Teddy Riner all won their bouts before Sarah Leonie Cysique clinched it with a narrow victory over fellow lightweight Tsukasa Yoshida. The 4:1 margin of victory meant pound-for-pound judo superstar Shohei Ono didn’t even get to compete in the final, since he was scheduled for the sixth bout.

Germany and Israel won the bronze medals from the 12-team field.

___

RUGBY SEVENS

WOMEN'S

New Zealand beat France 26-12 to win the women’s rugby sevens title at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was a gold medal five years in the making for a New Zealand lineup that lost the 2016 final to Australia when rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro.

The French, unbeaten in five games to reach the final, had to settle for silver.

Fiji beat Britain 21-12 to win bronze, with Alowesi Nakoci scoring two tries and making two try-saving tackles. It was the first Olympic medals ever for Fijian women.

___

SAILING

WOMEN'S WINDSURFER — RS:X

China won its 20th gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics as Lu Yunxiu edged Charlie Picon of France in women’s windsurfing. Lu finished the competition with 36 points to Picon’s 38. Emma Wilson of Britain took the bronze in sailing.

MEN'S WINDSURFER — RS:X

Kiran Badloe won the Netherlands’ third straight gold medal in windsurfing RS:X. Thomas Goyard of France earned silver and Bi Kun of China was third, becoming the first male athlete from China to medal in sailing.

Dorian van Rijsselberghe won the previous two golds in the events. The Netherlands also won three straight golds in equestrian’s eventing (1924-1932) and dressage (2000-2008).

___

SHOOTING

MIXED TEAM TRAP

Spain’s Alberto Fernandez and Fatima Galvez won gold in mixed team trap shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.

They defeated San Marino’s Gian Marco Berti and Alessandra Perilli 41-40 in the gold medal match.

San Marino went into its final two shots with a chance to tie and send the match to a shoot-off, but Berti missed his to give the gold to the Spaniards.

Brian Burrows and Madelynn Ann Bernau of the United States won the bronze medal match in a shoot-off 3-2 after tying Slovakia Erik Varga and Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova with 42 targets each.

WOMEN'S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS

Nina Christen of Switzerland won women’s 50-meter three-position rifle for her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Christen pumped her fist after a 10.2 on her final shot and had an Olympic-record 463.9 points to beat Russian Yulia Zykova by 2.0.

Russian Yulia Karimova earned bronze.

___

SWIMMING

100M BUTTERFLY

American Caeleb Dressel won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly.

Dressel led right from the start and held off Hungary’s Kristof Milak to win in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark of 49.50 that he set two years ago at the 2019 world championships.

Milak, winner of the 200-meter butterfly, earned the silver with a blistering 49.68. The bronze went to Switzerland’s Noe Ponti.

WOMEN'S 200M BACKSTROKE

Kaylee McKeown of Australia completed a sweep of the backstroke events with a victory in the 200-meter butterfly. Her winning time was 2 minutes, 4.68 seconds.

The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 2:05.42, with another Australian, Emily Seebohm, claiming the bronze in 2:06.17.

WOMEN'S 800M FREESTYLE

Katie Ledecky closed out her Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal, becoming the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with a victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Australian rival Ariarne Titmus claimed the silver in 8:13.83. The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.

MIXED 4x100M RELAY

Britain has claimed swimming gold in the new 4x100m mixed medley relay with a world record of 3 minutes, 37.58 seconds.

The silver went to China in 3:38.86, while Australia took the bronze in 3:38.95.

The relay is a new event where teams of two women and two men compete.

The American swimmers were fifth, ending Caeleb Dressel’s bid to win six gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

___

TRAMPOLINE

MEN'S

Ivan Litvinovich gave Belarus a second straight gold in men’s trampoline. The 20-year-old Litvinovich put together a spectacular routine during the finals on Saturday, posting a score of 61.715 to edge 2012 Olympic champion Dong Dong of China.

Dylan Schmidt of New Zealand earned the bronze.

Dong earned his fourth Olympic medal in the competition in which athletes put together 10 consecutive jumps while incorporating an intricate series of flips and twists. He took silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and bronze in 2008 in Beijing to go along with his gold from London.

___

TRIATHLON

MIXED RELAY

Great Britain won gold in the triathlon mixed relay, making it the winningest national team in the history of the sport.

The U.S. took silver and France claimed bronze in the mixed relay at Odaiba Marine Park.

Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jessica Learmonth, Alex Yee and Jonathan Brownlee made up the team that gave Great Britain its third triathlon gold and eighth overall medal, besting Switzerland’s record.

___

WEIGHTLIFTING

MEN'S 81KG

Lyu Xiaojun won gold in the men’s 81-kilogram weightlifting category after Italian rival Antonino Pizzolato missed with a shot at the clean and jerk world record.

Lyu lifted 170kg in the snatch and 204 in the clean and jerk for a total 374. That was 7kg more than Zacarias Bonnat of the Dominican Republic in second and 9kg ahead of Pizzolato, who won bronze.

Lyu celebrated his second career Olympic gold by hoisting his coach into the air.

MEN'S 96KG

Fares Elbakh of Qatar won the gold medal in the men’s 96-kilogram weightlifting category with a dominant performance, earning the country’s first Olympic title.

Elbakh lifted 177 kilograms in the snatch and 225 in the clean and jerk for a total of 402kg. He attempted a world record 232kg clean and jerk but couldn’t make the lift.

Keydomar Vallenilla took second for Venezuela with a total 387kg despite having his last lift ruled out for dropping the bar before he got the signal to do so.

Vallenilla lifted the same total as third-place Anton Pliesnoi of Georgia but was ranked above Pliesnoi because he made his best clean and jerk lift earlier in the competition.