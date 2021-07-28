Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Royals

Chicago White Sox (60-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-56, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-7, 3.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (3-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +159, White Sox -183; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Chicago will play on Wednesday.

The Royals are 26-25 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has hit 103 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 23, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

The White Sox are 25-24 on the road. Chicago has slugged .415 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a mark of .463.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Reynaldo Lopez earned his first victory and Eloy Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Kyle Zimmer took his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 40 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 108 hits and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .205 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).