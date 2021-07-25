Red Sox score 5 runs in 8th inning, rally past Yankees 5-4

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo raises his arms after arriving at second base on a double that broke up New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German's no-hitter in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Boston. Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP

Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo Germán and looking feeble, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox suddenly erupted for five runs and stormed past the New York Yankees 5-4 Sunday.

Verdugo opened the eighth with a long double for Boston’s first hit. Later, Kiké Hernández slid home headfirst on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly with the go-ahead run to cap the rally.

The Red Sox won for the 10th time in 13 games against the Yankees and reclaimed first place in the AL East, a game ahead of Tampa Bay. New York fell nine games behind Boston.

Boston trailed 4-0 when Verdugo doubled to deep right, and Germán was lifted after the hit. Jonathan Loaisiga (7-4) relieved, and Boston broke loose with four straight hits. Hunter Renfroe had an RBI double, Christian Vázquez singled home a run and Hernández followed with an RBI double, cutting it to 4-3.

Zack Britton relieved and pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki’s groundout plated the tying run. Hernández hustled hard and beat right fielder Greg Allen’s throw home on Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly.

Brandon Workman (1-2) earned the win and Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 21st save.

Rougned Odor had a solo homer and RBI single for New York.

WHITE SOX 3, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings and hit a two-run single to lift Chicago over Milwaukee.

Lynn (10-3) allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none, outdueling Brandon Woodruff in a matchup of All-Star right-handers.

Michael Kopech pitched a scoreless inning for Chicago and Liam Hendricks tossed two for his 24th save in 28 chances.

Woodruff (7-5) allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two. His ERA climbed from an NL-best 2.04 to 2.14 — which is just behind teammate Corbin Burnes’ 2.12.

The White Sox scored all three runs in the second with two outs. Brian Goodwin walked and Leury Garcia singled. Seby Zavala followed with an RBI single, with both runners advancing on the throw. Lynn then lofted a single into shallow right field to score two more runs.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola came within one out of a shutout, and Philadelphia splits its four-game series against Atlanta.

Nola allowed four hits and struck out nine in 8 2/3 innings. Ranger Suarez got the final out for his fourth save of the season.

Jean Segura hit a solo homer in the fourth and Ronald Torreyes homered in the eighth for the Phillies.

Atlanta’s Austin Riley went deep with two outs in the ninth to chase Nola (7-6). Riley had three of the four Atlanta hits, including two doubles.

Touki Toussaint (1-1) matched Nola pitch for pitch for most of the afternoon.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan McKenna scored on a sharp grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of Washington.

Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna hit solo homers for the Orioles, who improved to 1-51 when trailing after eight innings.

Orioles starter John Means allowed four runs and five hits with two strikeouts and one walk over six innings. He also hit three batters. Cole Sulser (3-1) earned the win by throwing one-third of an inning.

Brad Hand (5-4) hit Franco, gave up a single to McKenna and walked Austin Hays to start the ninth. Pat Valaika tied the game with a sacrifice fly before Urías hit a hard ground ball that was snagged by third baseman Carter Kieboom, who threw to the plate. McKenna slid home with the winning run, and the play was upheld after a replay review.

Ryan Zimmerman hit a three-run homer for the Nationals.

CARDINALS 10, REDS 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and St. Louis beat Cincinnati.

Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled, and Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals.

Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray (2-6) was tagged for a career-high eight runs, allowing eight hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Joey Votto homered for the second straight day as the Reds finished 3-6 on their nine-game homestand.

Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo was in position for his first career win before Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, prompting bench coach Oliver Marmol to bring in Ryan Helsley (5-4), who got the final two outs.

INDIANS 3, RAYS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bobby Bradley’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland’s comeback and ended the Indians' 11-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.

The Indians managed just one run in seven innings against Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough and rallied in the eighth off reliever Matt Wisler (3-4).

James Karinchak (7-2) pitched one inning and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 12th save as the Indians won for just the sixth time in 22 games.

Nelson Cruz hit his second homer in three games for Tampa Bay.

METS 5, BLUE JAYS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and New York beat Toronto in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill.

The 41-year-old Hill threw only 49 pitches over the first five innings and worked around three leadoff doubles, carrying a four-hit shutout into the sixth. Five relievers followed Hill and held Toronto to one run over four innings. Edwin Díaz struck out three in a hitless ninth for his 21st save in 26 chances.

Alonso hit three homers as New York took two of three in the series.

Seth Lugo (3-1) earned the win. Jacob Barnes (1-2) took the loss.

MARLINS 9, PADRES 3

MIAMI (AP) — Deven Marrero and Brian Anderson homered off Yu Darvish, who allowed four runs in five innings, and Miami earned a split of its four-game series against San Diego.

Darvish (7-5) needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning. Manny Machado hit his 17th homer for the Padres.

Marrero had three hits, including his first home run since 2017, and Anderson hit his fourth homer of the year. Lewis Brinson added a three-run homer off Nabil Crismatt.

Anthony Bender (2-1) allowed one run in two innings on a bullpen day for Miami. Seven pitchers combined to allow five hits.

ROYALS 6, TIGERS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win as Kansas City beat Detroit for its fifth straight win.

The Royals finished the afternoon with eight hits and only two left on base in sweeping the three-game series.

After being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday morning, Lynch (1-2) gave up five hits and struck out four.

Eric Haas tacked on the lone run for the Tigers off of Ervin Santana in the ninth.

Tarik Skubal (6-9) gave up five runs on five hits in five innings of work with four strikeouts.

ASTROS 3, RANGERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and Houston sent Texas to its 12th straight loss.

The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they’ve dropped a dozen in a row since 1982. The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972. The Rangers’ 0-10 road trip was the worst in team history.

Greinke (10-3) yielded one run on five hits with four strikeouts. Cristian Javier threw two perfect innings, and Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Danny Santana (0-1) took the loss for Texas.

ANGELS 6, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 35th home run and Los Angeles beat Minnesota.

Ohtani, had two hits, and his solo homer in the sixth snapped a 2-all tie. Max Stassi had three hits and drove in three runs for the Angels.

Max Kepler and Brent Rooker led off with back-to-back home runs for the Twins, now a season-worst 16 games under .500.

Jaime Barria (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his first start of the season, allowed two hits and struck out four in seven innings.

left-handed Danny Coulombe (1-1) allowed Ohtani's homer and took the loss.

CUBS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and Chicago beat Arizona.

Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series.

Williams (4-2) struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season. Craig Kimbrel came on to get the final out for his 23rd save.

Andrew Young had a pinch-hit RBI single and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.

Arizona starter Caleb Smith (3-7) allowed five runs on three hits in six innings.

GIANTS 6, PIRATES 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh to avoid a three-game sweep.

Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada also went deep for San Francisco. The Giants improved to a majors-best 62-37 and maintained their slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West heading into a series between the two division rivals this week at Oracle Park.

Alex Wood (9-3) struck out eight and pitched into the sixth for San Francisco.

Bryan Reynolds had two hits and scored for the Pirates.

JT Brubaker (4-10) allowed two runs and three hits with six strikeouts in four innings. He is winless since May 29.

DODGERS 3, ROCKIES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and Los Angeles beat Colorado.

Chris Taylor added a pair of home runs and the short-handed Dodgers won consecutive games against the Rockies with just four total runs.

Phil Bickford (1-1) earned the victory by working a scoreless inning. Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save. Carlos Estevez (2-2) took the loss.

Elias Diaz hit a home run for the Rockies and Trevor Story had an RBI single.

The Dodgers did not have either Mookie Betts (hip) or Cody Bellinger (hamstring) in the starting lineup. Corey Seager (hand) has been out since May.

MARINERS 4, ATHLETICS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a two-out, two-run single as part of Seattle’s four-run third inning and Marco Gonzales won his second straight decision in a victory over Oakland.

Seattle took three of four in the series. The Mariners (54-46) are eight games over .500 for the first time since April 2019 and improved to 23-8 in one-run games.

Gonzales (3-5) and four relievers made the Mariners' early offense hold up, allowing one run and three hits over the final six innings. Gonzales allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and threw a season-high 105 pitches.

Matt Olson hit his 27th homer, Seth Brown had a pinch-hit solo homer and Stephen Piscotty had an RBI double for the A’s. Cole Irvin (7-9) took the loss.