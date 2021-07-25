Oviedo scheduled to start for Cardinals at Reds

St. Louis Cardinals (49-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-47, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-5, 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -174, Cardinals +150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and St. Louis will play on Sunday.

The Reds are 26-25 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with 60 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals are 21-30 in road games. St. Louis has slugged .383 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a .509 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-3. Luis Castillo earned his fourth victory and Jesse Winker went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Jake Woodford registered his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker is second on the Reds with 42 extra base hits and is batting .297.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 19 home runs and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).