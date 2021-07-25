Cifuentes scores, Los Angeles FC ties Vancouver 2-2

Jose Cifuentes’ game-tying goal helped Los Angeles FC play the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-2 draw Saturday.

Deiber Caicedo struck first for the Whitecaps (3-7-5) in the 25th minute. Cristian Dajome gave the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute, assisted by Cristian Gutierrez.

Carlos Vela put LAFC (6-5-4) on the scoreboard in the 40th minute. Cifuentes tied it for LAFC in the 75th minute, assisted by Diego Palacios.

LAFC outshot the Whitecaps 7-4, with six shots on goal to two for the Whitecaps.

Tomas Romero saved one of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Thomas Hasal had four saves for the Whitecaps.

Both teams next play Wednesday. LAFC hosts Minnesota United and the Whitecaps host Austin.