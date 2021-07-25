Detwiler expected to start as Miami hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (58-42, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (41-57, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-2, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Ross Detwiler (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +113, Padres -135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Marlins Saturday.

The Marlins are 22-23 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .369 this season. Elieser Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Padres are 25-23 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-2. Joe Musgrove recorded his sixth victory and Tommy Pham went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Zach Thompson registered his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 68 RBIs and is batting .236.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 102 hits and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).