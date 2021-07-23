Michel, Perea help Orlando City beat Union 2-1

Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos, left, stops Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner (27) from advancing the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Benji Michel opened the scoring in the 10th minute, 20-year-old Andrés Perea added a goal and Orlando City beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Thursday night.

Orlando City (7-3-4) snapped a three-game winless streak and moved past Philadelphia (6-4-5) into second, behind the New England Revolution, in the Eastern Conference.

Michel, on the left side, darted toward the penalty spot and ran onto a ball that split a trio of Union defenders from Mauricio Pereyra before gathering and blowing a roller by goalkeeper Matt Freese to open the scoring in the 10th minute.

Andrés Perea bent an low-arcing ball from a few yards outside the area near the right sideline for a side-netter that made it 2-0 in the 59th. The 20-year-old Perea, in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal July 7.

The 22-year-old Freese made his second start of the season as Andre Blake — who has a career-best 79.6% save percentage this season, third best in MLS — is with Jamaica for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Freese did not concede a goal before he was shown a red card in the 57th minute against the New York Red Bulls on July 8. Joe Bendik replaced Freese in the 1-1 tie and got his first win as a starter since 2018 in Saturday's 2-1 victory over D.C. United as Freese served his one-game suspension.

Kacper Przybylko's one-touch shot off a cross by Olivier Mbaizo rolled past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who finished with four saves for Orlando City, into the net to make it 2-1 in the 68th minute.

Philadelphia lost for just the second time since May 8, the second of back-to-back losses to start the season.