Stroman, Mets to take on Hoffman, Reds

New York Mets (49-43, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (49-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-8, 2.79 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Reds: Jeff Hoffman (3-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +120, Mets -137; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Reds Wednesday.

The Reds are 24-24 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati's lineup has 118 home runs this season, Jesse Winker leads them with 19 homers.

The Mets are 21-29 on the road. New York is slugging .384 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .493.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-3. Wade Miley earned his eighth victory and Jonathan India went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Stephen Nogosek took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker ranks second on the Reds with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .523.

Alonso leads the Mets with 76 hits and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.27 ERA

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (leg), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).