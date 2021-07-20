Patriots sign 3rd-round pick Ronnie Perkins to rookie deal

The Patriots have signed defensive end Ronnie Perkins to a rookie contract, leaving only one member of their 2021 draft class unsigned with training camp set to open next week.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, a second-round pick out of Alabama, is the lone rookie yet to agree to terms on a contract.

Perkins, a third-round pick out of Oklahoma, played in 33 career games with 25 starts for the Sooners and finished his college career with 99 total tackles, including 16 1/2 sacks.

The Patriots will be looking for both he and Barmore to inject some youth into a defensive line that returns Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise, along with free agent pickups Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson and Montravius Adams.